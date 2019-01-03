Lebanon County Lawmaker Back To Work

HARRISBURG – It’s back for a third term of office for Lebanon County Rep. Russ Diamond. The lawmaker says he’s glad to get some new faces in Harrisburg. Diamond said he wants to focus on helping small businesses who face challenges in the state. His other top priorities include addressing the Commonwealth’s outdated system of property taxation and eliminating governmental waste, fraud, and abuse. The PA House returns to session on Jan. 15.
