 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW2:30 PM - 2:55 PMREVIVE OUR HEARTS
Home

Lebanon County Lawmaker Back To Work

/ WDAC
Greg Barton
January 03, 2019 05:58 am

HARRISBURG – It’s back for a third term of office for Lebanon County Rep. Russ Diamond. The lawmaker says he’s glad to get some new faces in Harrisburg. Diamond said he wants to focus on helping small businesses who face challenges in the state. His other top priorities include addressing the Commonwealth’s outdated system of property taxation and eliminating governmental waste, fraud, and abuse. The PA House returns to session on Jan. 15.

REP. RUSS DIAMOND

Latest

More