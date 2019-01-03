“My Clean Slate” Program Introduced to Help Navigate New Law

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by representatives of Community Legal Services, PA Bar Association, and various advocacy groups to announce a program aimed at making it easier to navigate PA’s new Clean Slate law. Clean Slate was signed into law by Gov. Wolf. It expands criminal record sealing to include more types of offenses, including some first-degree misdemeanors, which can be sealed by filing petitions. The law also creates an automated computer process to seal arrests that did not result in convictions within 60 days, summary convictions after 10 years, and some second and third-degree misdemeanor convictions if there are no subsequent misdemeanor or felony convictions for a period of 10 years after conviction. The sealing provision will go into effect on June 28, 2019. “My Clean Slate” is a program created by Community Legal Services in partnership with the PA Bar Association to provide free legal consultation to Pennsylvanians in determining if they are eligible. Pennsylvania was the first state in the country to pass a Clean Slate law.