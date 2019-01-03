New Area State Senator Sworn Into Office

HARRISBURG – One of the new faces in the PA Senate is York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill. The lawmaker says she’s ready to tackle important issues impacting her constituents. She says she takes her responsibility to manage taxpayer dollars very seriously. She does not participate in the State Employees Retirement System or health insurance program, and she commutes to and from Harrisburg using her own vehicle without accepting mileage reimbursement. Phillips-Hill served as state representative from the 93rd District for two terms prior to her election to the state Senate. She is the first woman to represent York County’s 28th Senatorial District.