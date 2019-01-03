New Year’s Holiday Statistics From PSP

HARRISBURG – PA State Police arrested 406 people for driving under the influence during the four-day New Year’s holiday enforcement period from Dec. 29 through Jan. 1. The total is an increase from the 284 DUI arrests made over the holiday weekend last year, which spanned three days. Troopers investigated 642 crashes over the period, compared to 1,169 crashes last year. Of the collisions investigated, 64 involved alcohol, 155 people were injured, and four people were killed in four fatal crashes. One of the fatal collisions involved alcohol. In addition to DUI enforcement, troopers issued 6,370 speeding citations, 476 seat belt citations, and 115 child safety seat citations. The statistics cover only those incidents investigated by PSP and do not include statistics on incidents to which other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded.