Bible Distribution Challenged At Mechanicsburg High School

HARRISBURG – Harrisburg-based Independence Law Center has sent a letter to the Mechanicsburg Area School District because of unconstitutional actions by a high school principal. Leaders of the Christians in Action Student Club requested to pass out Bibles to their friends during non-instructional time during the school day, but Principal David Harris refused to allow it. In their letter, the law center shows that such action is contrary to the U.S. Constitution, the PA Constitution, and the PA Code which protects students’ right to freedom of speech, including the right to distribute written materials, including Bibles, during the school day during non-instructional time. Independence Law Center Senior Counsel Jeremy Samek hopes the district will take immediate steps to rectify the matter in order to avoid legal action. There is an upcoming Mechanicsburg school board meeting on Tuesday, January 8th at 7 p.m. at Elmwood Academy on 100 E. Elmwood Avenue in Mechanicsburg.