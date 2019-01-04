Area Lawmakers Named To Chair PA House Committees

HARRISBURG – Several area GOP lawmakers have been named to chair state House Committees. Rep. Mark Keller of Cumberland & Perry Counties will chair the Commerce Committee. York County Rep. Keith Gillespie will chair the Game & Fisheries Committee. The Labor & Industry chairman will be Rep. Jim Cox of Berks & Lancaster Counties. Rep. Dave Hickernell of Dauphin & Lancaster Counties will chair the Professional Licensure Committee. And Dauphin County Rep. Sue Helm will chair the Urban Affairs Committee.