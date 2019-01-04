Fatal Lancaster County Crash Investigation

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP – Lancaster County authorities are investigating a fatal crash. Police say a 56-year-old Lancaster County man was driving east in the westbound lanes of Route 30 in West Hempfield Township near Prospect Road Thursday night just before midnight. He collided with a vehicle driven by 32-year-old woman from Wrightsville, York County. The man died at the scene. The woman is hospitalized with injuries. Their names have not yet been released. Early information indicates the man was traveling west on Route 30 and made a U-turn in York County, just west of the Wright’s Ferry Bridge, then traveled east for about five miles before the crash. Prior to the crash, motorists called 911 to report a car going in the wrong direction. Anyone with information, who may have witnessed the crash or what happened before it, is asked to contact West Hempfield Township Police at 717-285-5191.