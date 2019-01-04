PA Farm Show Butter Sculpture Unveiled

HARRISBURG – The PA Farm Show 1,000 pound butter sculpture was unveiled this morning in Harrisburg. The sculpture, sponsored by the American Dairy Association North East, features individuals wearing superhero capes, including an athlete, a soldier, a doctor, a firefighter, and a dairy farmer. The sculptors began work in mid-December to craft the work of art from butter donated by Land O’ Lakes in Carlisle, Cumberland County. Following the Farm Show, the butter will be moved to the Reinford Farm in Juniata County to be converted into renewable energy in the farm’s methane digester. The PA Farm Show runs January 5-12.