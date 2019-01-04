Parents Sue Over District’s Policy To Arm Teachers At School

TAMAQUA (AP) – A group of parents are going to court to block a Schuylkill County school district from allowing teachers to carry guns in school. A lawsuit filed Thursday says that Tamaqua Area School Board members “endangered their community” when they approved a policy that allows for teachers and other school employees willing to be trained to carry guns. The suit says the policy violates state law. The teachers union has already sued to overturn the policy. The district has said that arming teachers and other employees will help “preserve a safe school environment for students and staff.” The policy, approved in September, says teachers and other employees can carry district-issued guns after firearms training. It also establishes guidelines for the use of force.