“Tax Me More” Measure To Be Proposed

HARRISBURG – Lebanon County Sen. Mike Folmer plans to reintroduce legislation later this month that’s intended for individuals who support higher taxes. The lawmaker says a PA “Tax Me More Fund” would allow supporters of higher taxes to first demonstrate their commitment by donating their own money before imposing their own will on others. Folmer’s proposal is modeled after an Arkansas law. Folmer added that higher taxes hurt job creation and squeeze taxpayers, especially the middle class.