PA Senate Majority Chair Looks Ahead To Addressing Welfare Reform

HARRISBURG – PA Senate Majority Policy Committee Chairman, Sen. David Argall of Berks & Schuykill Counties says his committee will be taking a look at a number of new issues in 2019 and some issues carried over from 2018, such as welfare reform. Argall said that human services are very important for people in need, but what drives taxpayers crazy is the waste, abuse, and fraud in the system. Argall added that he and Senate Republicans are looking for ways to encourage able bodied people to return to the workforce. Gov. Wolf vetoed several welfare reform bills in the prior legislative session.