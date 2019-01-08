Lancaster County Senators Named Committee Chairs

HARRISBURG – Two Lancaster County state senators were selected to be Committee Chairmen. Sen. Scott Martin will chair the Senate Local Government Committee, which reviews legislation affecting over 2,500 county and municipal government entities. Martin was chosen based on his experience as a former Lancaster County Commissioner and Chairman of the Republican Caucus of County Commissioners. Sen. Ryan Aument will chair the Senate Education Committee. Aument previously served on the House Education Committee and has an education degree from the Citadel. Aument says he will advance proven education policies that promote post-graduate readiness and prepare students to smoothly transition into the post-secondary endeavor of their choice, whether enrolling in college, a trade school, or entering the workforce.