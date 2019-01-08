Human Trafficking Awareness Month In PA

HARRISBURG – PennDOT, State Police, and the Department of Human Services were joined by advocates and a human trafficking survivor to discuss efforts to combat human trafficking in Pennsylvania. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards talked about a hotline that has helped to fight human trafficking in the state. The National Human Trafficking Hotline number is 1-888-373-7888. As of June 2018, the hotline received 246 calls that led to 127 reported cases in Pennsylvania. Tammy McDonnell is a human trafficking survivor who talked about the need for awareness saying human trafficking is the fastest growing criminal industry in the world with 21 million human trafficking victims generating $150 billion for traffickers.