LANCASTER – A Lancaster County disc jockey accused of murdering a Hempfield School District teacher in 1992 has pleaded guilty. Raymond Rowe, known as DJ Freez, made the plea before a judge this morning. The body of Christy Mirack was discovered at her home in East Lampeter Township. Rowe was arrested and charged last June when DNA samples matched DNA at the crime scene. Rowe will receive life in prison without bail as part of the plea.