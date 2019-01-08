Law Center To Attend Tonight Mechanicsburg School Board Meeting

MECHANICSBURG – Attorneys with the Harrisburg-based Independence Law Center will be present at this evening’s Mechanicsburg Area School District board meeting to address the district’s lack of response regarding their unconstitutional actions against members of the school’s Christians in Action Student Club. The club requested to pass out Bibles to their friends during non-instructional time during the school day, but the principal, David Harris, refused to allow it. The Law Center hoped the district would take steps to rectify the matter in order to avoid legal action and gave the district a deadline of yesterday to notify them as to what the district will be doing to remedy the unconstitutional act. The school board meeting, open to the public, will be held tonight at 7 at Elmwood Academy on 100 E. Elmwood Avenue in Mechanicsburg.