Middletown Murder-Suicide Victims Identified

MIDDLETOWN (AP) – Authorities identified three people who died in an apparent murder-suicide in a Dauphin County apartment. Police say the bodies of 49-year-old Marvin Caddell, his 44-year-old estranged wife, Nightflower Staats, and their 7-year-old son were found Saturday in Middletown. All three died of gunshot wounds, and police say the killings stemmed from a domestic dispute. Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick says the killings likely happened last Wednesday. Police were called to the building after residents reported a foul odor. A vigil is being planned for 7 p.m. Wednesday in front of the apartment building.