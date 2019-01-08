Waiting On A School District’s Response

HARRISBURG – Harrisburg-based Independence Law Center sent a letter to the Mechanicsburg Area School District because of unconstitutional actions by a high school principal. Leaders of the Christians in Action Student Club requested to pass out Bibles to their friends during non-instructional time during the school day, but Principal David Harris refused to allow it. The Law Center hoped the district would take steps to rectify the matter in order to avoid legal action. The legal group gave a deadline of yesterday for the district to notify them as to what they will be doing to remedy the unconstitutional act. So far, no response from the district. A school board meeting, open to the public, will be held tonight at 7 at Elmwood Academy on 100 E. Elmwood Avenue in Mechanicsburg.