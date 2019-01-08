Wolf To Slash PA’s Greenhouse Gas Emissions

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf plans to slash Pennsylvania’s greenhouse gas emissions. Wolf signed an executive order today committed to meeting certain targets. The Center for Climate and Energy Solutions says 20 states already set targets, but Pennsylvania is among the nation’s biggest polluters. Wolf wants to reduce emissions by 26% by 2025 and by 80% by 2050. Meeting 2025’s goal may be within reach, since federal data shows Pennsylvania’s carbon dioxide emissions shrank more than 20% between 2005 and 2016, mostly because of cleaner power generation. Wolf’s executive order also establishes the GreenGov Council to boost green and sustainable practices in state government to help achieve the goals set in the executive order, while saving taxpayers money and creating jobs in the state’s clean energy economy.