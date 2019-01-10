Chester County Lawmaker Targets Robocalls

HARRISBURG – Following reports that Americans received 48 billion robocalls last year, Chester County Sen. Andy Dinniman wants to introduce legislation to target the practice. His proposal would allow consumers to permanently sign up to the “Do-Not-Call” list without requiring them to re-register every 5 years. It would also prohibit robocalls on legal holidays and require telemarketers to set up procedures to allow residents to immediately opt out via automated procedures at the beginning of the call. If a robocall is left on voicemail, telemarketers must provide a call-back number and way to opt out. Dinniman also wants to crack down on spoofing, in which telemarketers use equipment to mimic local numbers or even the recipient’s own number to make distant calls display as local numbers on caller ID. He plans to work with the PA Attorney General’s office to find innovative ways to crack down on robocalls and enforce existing legislation. He also plans to lobby for stronger FCC fines and penalties for illegal robocalls and violations.