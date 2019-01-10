Maryland Lawmakers To Study Recreational Marijuana

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – While this may not be the year for Maryland to approve recreational marijuana, lawmakers say they are going to be studying how to implement it as soon as next year. House Speaker Michael Busch said Wednesday on the first day of the legislative session that a task force will “put a structure in place before we send it to referendum for the people of the state of Maryland to decide” as soon as next year. Busch says he believes more states will legalize recreational marijuana in the future. He says “it’ll be much like overturning prohibition.”