Murder-Suicide Investigation In Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a Lancaster County motel. The Lancaster County Coroner’s office confirmed that the bodies of a mother and her son were discovered at the America’s Best Value Inn on the 1300 block of Harrisburg Pike in Manheim Township. The body of the mother was identified as Nicole Welton of Milton, Northumberland County. Her 11-year-old son has not been identified. Both suffered gunshot wounds. Autopsies are scheduled for today.