Assault In A Lancaster County ER

EPHRATA – A Lancaster County man was charged with aggravated assault while he was a patient at the Wellspan-Ephrata Hospital emergency room. Police say 42-year-old Joshua Toomey of New Holland kicked an ER staff member while being treated January 1st. The staff member was treated for pain to her ribs. Toomey was arrested January 8 at the completion of his treatment. Toomey failed to post bail and is incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison.