Wolf Showcases Advancements in Economic Development

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf says he has followed through on his promise to cut red tape, improve infrastructure, and strengthen Pennsylvania’s business climate. He pledged to continue strengthening Pennsylvania’s economy through smart investments that will positively impact future generations. Wolf’s key initiatives included enlisting multiple state agencies to collaborate on projects that brought together infrastructure projects and business development programs. The projects have resulted in stronger communities, a more adept workforce, and an improved business climate. He eliminated the Capital Stock & Franchise Tax, established PA Business One Stop Shop, created the Dairy Investment Program and the Manufacturing PA Initiative.