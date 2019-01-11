New Game & Fisheries Chair To Push For Sunday Hunting

HARRISBURG – An Erie County lawmaker plans to introduce legislation in the new session that would authorize the PA Game Commission to allow for hunting on Sundays. Sen. Dan Laughlin said that Pennsylvania sportsmen, who were polled on the issue, support his measure. He said from 70% to as high as 90% of hunters polled support Sunday hunting. The measure would also amend the state Game Code to address the offense of trespass while hunting, making it a primary offense. Sen. Laughlin, who is an avid outdoorsman, was recently named Chairman of the Senate Game & Fisheries Committee.