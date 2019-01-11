 Skip to Content
Colleges Get Grants To Combat Campus Sexual Assault

Greg Barton
January 11, 2019 06:22 am

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf announced nearly $1 million in grant money to combat campus sexual assault at 38 colleges and universities in the state. The governor is a steadfast supporter of campus safety and nearly three years ago established “It’s On Us PA,” the nation’s first statewide campaign. The Wolf Administration has invested a total of nearly $3 million for “It’s On Us” grants over the past three years. Some of the area institutions receiving “It’s On Us’ grants include Dickinson College, Elizabethtown College, Kutztown University, Millersville University, Shippensburg University, West Chester University, and York College.

