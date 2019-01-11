Listening Sessions With Bishop Gainer Planned

HARRISBURG – Bishop Ronald Gainer will host listening sessions throughout the Diocese of Harrisburg in January and February. He encourages anyone with questions regarding the Grand Jury Report, the Diocese’s response to abuse, the path forward, or any other questions or concern to attend one of the sessions. Each session will include opening remarks from Bishop Gainer and retired PA State Police Capt. Janet McNeal, recently hired to oversee the youth protection efforts of the Diocese. Following their remarks, the floor will be opened for questions. In order to make the sessions welcoming and to encourage discussion, video and audio recording will not be permitted. If you are unable to attend a session, but would still like to ask Bishop Gainer a question, you can email your question to AskBishopGainer@hbgdiocese.org. The first session was held last evening in Harrisburg. Other sessions are planned Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s in Hanover; Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s in Mechanicsburg; Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at St. Cecilia’s in Lebanon; Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Leo’s in Lancaster; Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception in Berwick; Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary in Elysburg; Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at Corpus Christi in Chambersburg; and Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima in York.