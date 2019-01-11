Road Crews In Maryland Prepare For Snow

MARYLAND – Maryland Department of Transportation crews are actively preparing for the winter storm approaching the state from the south. Contractor crews are pre-treating roads with salt brine and readying snow removal equipment in anticipation of winter operations Saturday and Sunday. Forecast models call for most of Maryland to be affected by the storm, with heavier accumulations in southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore. The storm’s arrival on a weekend when traffic volumes are significantly lower than work days is positive, but drivers are still reminded to be safe and vigilant on the roads. With pre-treating complete by Saturday, crews will begin staging Saturday evening, so a rapid deployment can be implemented once the precipitation begins. Motorists are encouraged to limit travel and get errands complete before the storm begins late Saturday. Some parts of Maryland could get up to six inches of snow.