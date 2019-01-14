Search For Missing Teen

SPRING GROVE – Authorities in York County are searching for a missing teen. Police say 17-year-old Stephen Fiorenza ran away from home this morning, leaving a note telling his family that he was headed to the Adirondack Mountains in New York state to go camping. He has no camping experience. Fiorenza is a white male, five seven, 240 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is believed to be driving a family vehicle, a silver 2004 Volvo S60 with PA license plate FDP-9603. Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call 9-1-1 or Southwestern Regional Police at 717-225-1333.