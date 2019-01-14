New Chair Of PA Senate Judiciary Committee

HARRISBURG – For the first time in over 30 years, the PA Senate Judiciary Committee has a new chair. Luzerne County Sen. Lisa Baker said her committee’s work will benefit from the stellar service of the previous chairman, Sen. Stewart Greenleaf, who had dozens of bills signed into law. Baker said she intends to work with Republicans and Democrats to continue the committee’s record for being productive and effective. The 79-year-old Greenleaf, who represented parts of Bucks and Montgomery Counties, retired from the state Senate after serving 42 years in office.