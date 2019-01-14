Car Fleeing Police Crashes Into Family Heading To Farm Show

HARRISBURG – Authorities say a man leading police on a car chase crashed into a truck carrying a family of six that were on their way to the PA Farm Show. Police say the chase stemmed from a traffic stop on N. 6th and Woodbine Streets in Harrisburg at around 8 a.m. Saturday. 28-year-old John Barber was asked to turn off his vehicle, and instead he sped off with an officer still hanging on to the car. The officer was not injured. Police say Barber later ran a red light and crashed into the pickup truck at Commonwealth and Forster Streets, causing it to flip over. The driver of the pickup was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Five others in the vehicle, 2 adults and 3 children, have been hospitalized for minor to moderate injuries. Barber sustained serious injuries and is in police custody. He was wanted on a parole warrant and had drugs in the vehicle.