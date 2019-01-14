Fatal Pedestrian Hit & Run Investigation In Lancaster County

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP – Police in Lancaster County say a 10-year-old boy died after he was struck by two vehicles while crossing the 3600 block of Marietta Avenue, and one of the vehicles left the scene. West Hempfield Township Police say the boy and a 17-year-old girl were struck on Saturday around 5:45 p.m. while crossing from the Silver Spring Cemetery parking lot toward Saint Mary’s Coptic Church. The boy was thrown into the westbound lane, where he was struck once and perhaps twice by vehicles. The boy died at the scene. One vehicle, a maroon Ford Taurus, remained at the scene, but witnesses said a black SUV that struck the boy did not stop. The girl was knocked to the side of the street, and her condition wasn’t immediately available. Her 21-year-old sister, who had a cut that may have been due to debris from the accident, was treated at Lancaster General and released. The driver of the Taurus was also taken to the hospital as a precaution, but was released. Names of the persons involved have not yet been released. Anyone with information about the accident or with information about the black SUV is asked to contact West Hempfield Township Police at 717-285-5191.