Marty The Robot Coming To Area Food Stores

CARLISLE – Robots will be coming to Giant food stores marking one of the largest deployments of robotics innovation in the U.S. grocery industry. The in-store robots, named Marty, were tested and used to identify hazards, such as liquid, powder, and bulk food item spills and provide reporting that enables corrective action. They help stores mitigate risk caused by such spills, as well as enabled associates to spend more time serving and interfacing with customers. Giant Food Stores President Nicholas Bertram says, “Bringing robotics and A.I. from a research lab to the sales floor has been a very exciting journey, and we were thrilled by the customer response in our pilot stores.” The deployment of the robots is underway and will continue through the early part of 2019.