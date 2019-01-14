Watch Out For Government Shutdown Scams

HARRISBURG – The PA State Police are warning the public to be alert for scams that may attempt to take advantage of the current government shutdown. These scams may appear as email solicitations, email links or attachments, phone solicitations, or pop-up Internet pages. Some of the scams include contacting people by phone or email claiming to be from a government office and implying that the victim’s federal health benefits such as Medicare direct deposits will stop unless personal bank information is received for verification. Other scams include offers of pre-approved loans or grants in exchange for victim’s banking information. Furloughed workers should be aware of fake job postings that require an application fee. Also, be alert for fake emails that look like they came from banks. The emails contain links to websites that download malware or have attachments containing malware. You never want to provide banking information, social security number, credit card information to a caller that you don’t know. Government agencies rarely call unless you contact them first. Use common sense. If it doesn’t seem right, it probably is not right. If you feel you’ve been scammed, contact your financial institution and local law enforcement immediately.