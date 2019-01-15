HARRISBURG – Improving water quality in the Chesapeake Bay will be an issue before state lawmakers as the new legislative session gets underway. Armstrong County Sen. Gene Yaw will continue to serve as Chairman of the state Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee. He talked about one of the key Chesapeake Bay related bills that he and his colleagues will be discussing in the weeks to come. The measure involves changing the composition of fertilizer in order to meet Pennsylvania’s obligation to the Chesapeake Bay. Yaw will also continue to serve as one of the 21 members of the tri-state Chesapeake Bay Commission and as Chairman of the Board for the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, a bipartisan, bicameral legislative research agency of the General Assembly.