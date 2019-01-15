Inauguration Day For PA’s Wolf/Fetterman

HARRISBURG (AP) – Tom Wolf and John Fetterman were sworn in to their offices of governor and lieutenant governor, respectively. Wolf was sworn in to his second therm outside the Capitol’s East Wing. Wolf is kicking off a second term after overcoming ugly first-term budget fights. The Democrat starts the new term still facing big GOP majorities in the Legislature that were opposed to large elements of his first-term agenda. Wolf plans to push for policies to fight climate change, improve public education, fix inequities in the criminal justice system, and make voting easier. Fetterman, the former Braddock mayor, got the job by beating incumbent Lt. Gov. Mike Stack in the primary, then winning with Wolf in November. Fetterman’s swearing-in took place in the Senate chambers, where the lieutenant governor presides during legislative sessions.