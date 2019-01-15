Inauguration Day In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf is set to be sworn in today to a second term, giving the Democrat another four years after a first term sharing power with the Republican-controlled Legislature. Wolf’s first four years were term marked by both bitter fights and bipartisan agreements. Perhaps most memorable were the protracted budget stalemates, including one lasting a state record of nine months. But Wolf and lawmakers also cooperated to boost school funding, legalize medical marijuana, expand gambling, and fight opioid addition. Wolf’s running mate, former Braddock mayor, John Fetterman will be sworn in as lieutenant governor at 10 a.m. with the governor’s swearing in at noon.