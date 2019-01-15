Maryland Child’s Death Ruled Homicide

HAVRE DE GRACE, MD – The death of a 2-year-old Maryland girl who had been taken to a hospital in cardiac arrest with signs of injury is being investigated as a homicide. Police in Havre de Grace say officers were called to the 600 block of Green Street on Jan. 7 and found Aubrey Hickman in cardiac arrest. Hickman was flown to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center Emergency Department due to the seriousness of her condition. Police initiated an investigation into possible child abuse. Detectives were notified that Aubrey died Friday at the hospital. Her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation is asked to contact the Havre de Grace Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 410-939-2121.