Missing York County Teen Located

SPRING GROVE – Authorities report that a missing York County teen has been located. 17-year-old Stephen Fiorenza went missing yesterday morning when he left a note telling his family that he was headed to the Adirondack Mountains in New York state to go camping. He has no camping experience. York County’s Southwestern Regional Police say Fiorenza was located in New York state and in the care of New York State Police pending a family pickup.
