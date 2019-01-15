Update On Fatal Lancaster County Pedestrian Accident

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP. – Lancaster County authorities continue their investigation in a fatal pedestrian accident that happened Saturday around 5:45 p.m. in West Hempfield Township. A group of people were crossing the 3600 block of Marietta Avenue from the Silver Spring Cemetery towards St. Mary’s Coptic Church. A maroon Ford Taurus, driven by a 17-year-old girl, was eastbound and swerved to avoid hitting the group, but struck 12-year-old Kerlous Sorial of Manor Township and his 17-year-old sister. The impact forced Kerlous into the westbound lane and his sister into the eastbound side. 21-year-old Maria Saad of Mount Joy, who was walking with the group, was struck possibly by accident debris, causing a laceration to her head. Police learned that following the initial impact, a black SUV struck Kerlous while he was in the westbound lane and continued traveling west without stopping. A westbound Honda Accord, driven by 26-year-old Matthew Burgos of Lancaster Township, also struck Kerlous and stopped to render aid. Sorial died at the scene. Maria Saad and the 17-year-old sister were taken to LGH. Saad was treated and released. The 17-year-old is hospitalized in stable condition. Police say weather conditions were not a factor at the time of the accident. West Hempfield Township Police continue to ask the public for any information pertaining to the incident. Their phone number is 717-285-5191.