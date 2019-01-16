New Term Begins For Wolf/Fetterman

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf is starting his second term by asking the state’s residents to work together to make Pennsylvania a better place. The Democrat incumbent was sworn in for a second term Tuesday. Wolf says the challenges he highlighted in his first inaugural speech haven’t disappeared, but he says working together has transformed Pennsylvania from a state at a crossroads to a state on a comeback. A new lieutenant governor, John Fetterman, was sworn in earlier in a separate ceremony in the state Senate chambers.