New Unit To Investigate Unsolved Homicides

LANCASTER – A team of local investigators will revisit years-old unsolved homicides with oversight from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. A prosecutor and three Lancaster County Detectives will be the foundation of the newly formed Unsolved Homicide Unit and working in tandem with police from municipal departments with jurisdiction over the cases. Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman said the unit will not require extra expense; rather, a designated team of investigators already on payroll will work the unsolved cases when nothing more active takes precedent. Dozens of unsolved homicides are expected to come under review. The Cold Case Unit is to begin its first tasks in coming days. The reviews could be aided by DNA analysis, which was crucial in bringing a conviction earlier this month in the 1992 murder of school teacher, Christy Mirack.