Fatal Crash In East Donegal Township Investigated

EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP – A Lancaster County man was killed Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash on Route 441 in East Donegal Township. It happened around 6 p.m. just north of Vinegar Ferry Road. A Honda Element and Nissan pickup truck collided. A 56-year-old Mount Joy man driving the Element was killed. A 37-year-old Bainbridge man driving the pickup, was injured and taken to a local hospital. The investigation indicates the truck was traveling south and the Element was traveling north. The identities of the drivers have not yet been released. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Susquehanna Regional Police at 717-426-1164.