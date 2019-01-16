Hogan Highlights Bipartisanship In Inaugural Speech

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he will highlight the importance of bipartisanship in his inaugural speech. Hogan spoke to reporters this morning after attending a prayer service. He is being inaugurated today. He is only the second Republican governor in Maryland’s history to win a second term. Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1 in Maryland, and the General Assembly has a super-majority of Democrats in both chambers. Hogan says he believes Maryland has set an example on how to get important work done by being bipartisan. He says “maybe it’s something they ought to think about learning in Washington.”