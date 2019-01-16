Lancaster County Fatal Crash Victim Identified

EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP – Police in Lancaster County continue to investigate the cause of a two-vehicle crash that killed a man Tuesday evening in East Donegal Township. 56-year-old Joseph Zito of Mount Joy was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Route 441, just north of Vinegar Ferry Road. Zito was driving a Honda Element north on Route 441 when a southbound Nissan Titan pickup truck veered across the yellow line into the northbound lane, colliding with Zito’s vehicle at about 6 p.m. Police say the truck driver, 37-year-old Bryan Knowles of Bainbridge, was hospitalized with injuries. The two drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles. A section of Route 441 was closed for several hours after the crash. Susquehanna Regional Police are investigating with help from the Northwest Lancaster County Crash Team and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Susquehanna Regional Police at 717-426-1164.