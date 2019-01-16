Maryland GOP Governor’s Inauguration Today

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – A Republican is being sworn in to a second term as Maryland’s governor. Gov. Larry Hogan will be sworn in today on the grounds of the Maryland State House. Hogan is the first Republican governor in Maryland to win re-election since 1954, when Theodore McKeldin became the first Republican to do so in the state. Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1 in Maryland. Hogan is also scheduled to attend a prayer service in the morning at St. Mary’s Church.