New Postings Show Pennsylvania College Hazing

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania colleges and universities are posting online reports of hazing under a new state law. The reports include forced drinking and humiliating rituals that in one case included dunking students in ice water as a punishment. The reports describe the behavior and any discipline that resulted, including closing fraternities and sororities and expelling students. Tougher anti-hazing legislation was enacted last year in response to the death of a Penn State student. The reports show the many ways the state’s college students have drawn the attention of administrators for hazing-related activity.