No Black SUV Involved In Lancaster County Pedestrian Accident

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP – Lancaster County authorities are no longer searching for a black SUV that was reportedly involved in a fatal crash Saturday in West Hempfield Township. Initially, investigators talked to witnesses who said a black SUV struck 12-year-old Kerlous Sorial as he lie in the westbound lane of the 3600 block of Marietta Avenue in Silver Spring, while crossing the road with a group of people to go to St. Mary’s Coptic Church. There were other witnesses who stated that there was no vehicle that struck the victim after the initial impact by a maroon Ford Taurus. Investigators reviewed video surveillance footage which showed a black Honda Accord was the first and only vehicle that struck the victim after initial impact by the Taurus. The drivers of Honda and Taurus did stop at the scene. The accident continues to be under investigation. West Hempfield Township Police would like to thank the community for the overwhelming response they received to the request for assistance.