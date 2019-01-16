PA Sued Over Limits On State Coverage Of Abortion

HARRISBURG (AP) – Abortion providers are suing Pennsylvania in hopes state courts will reverse a decades-old decision upholding a ban on using state Medicaid dollars to cover abortions beyond three exceptions. The lawsuit, filed today, says the law violates the constitutional equal protection rights of low-income women seeking reproductive health care. Gov. Tom Wolf’s office declined comment. Wolf supports abortion rights. However, the state Legislature has voted solidly in favor of Pro-Life legislation in recent years. A 1982 Pennsylvania law bans the use of state dollars for abortion, except in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother. That’s similar to a federal law on the use of federal Medicaid dollars. A 1985 state Supreme Court ruling upheld the state’s ban. Sixteen other states allow public dollars to cover abortions beyond those exceptions.