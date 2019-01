HANOVER – York County authorities are seeking help from the public in identifying some arson suspects. On Tuesday, the suspects entered the Walmart at 1881 Baltimore Pike in Hanover. Once inside, they set several items on fire forcing the store to close. Pictures of the suspects have been released. The suspects left in a red or maroon Mazda hatchback with unknown registration. If you can identify the suspects, contact West Manheim Township Police Chief Jeff Schneider at 717-632-7059, ext. 107.