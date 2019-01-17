Grim Discovery At Lancaster County Assisted Living Facility

LANCASTER – Lancaster County authorities say a Berks County woman gave birth in a restroom at her work and left the baby boy partially submerged in the toilet. 23-year-old Emmanuella Osei has been charged with felony endangering the welfare of a child. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office says Osei was working at an assistant living facility in Warwick Township, Lancaster County, on Monday night when she told colleagues she felt ill. She went to a restroom and phoned her supervisor, asking them to call 911. Police say she never mentioned that she’d given birth. Police arrived to find Osei in the bathroom and discovered the baby. The child was believed to have been in the water for 10 to 15 minutes. Police and medics performed CPR on the baby in what were likely life saving efforts. The baby is at a hospital on a ventilator, in stable, but critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.